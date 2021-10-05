Santa Barbara County reports 184 COVID-19 cases, one death

Main jail outbreak down to five cases

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail is down to five remaining cases out of 90 detected. A total of 84 recovered, and one inmate was released.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 184 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Monday, an average of about 61 cases a day.

Public Health has detected a total of 42,590 cases, and 356 are still infectious.

The coroner confirmed a COVID-19 death Monday. The deceased was between 30 and 49 years of age, had underlying health conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

A total of 505 deaths have been recorded.

Santa Maria comprised 59 of the weekend’s cases. It has a cumulative 14,123 cases of which 98 are active.

Santa Barbara counted 29 new cases, bringing its total to 7,693 cases. There are 60 active cases in Santa Barbara.

Lompoc detected 27 cases. It has 5,080 cumulative cases and 63 active cases.

Orcutt recorded 15 cases, bringing it to a total of 2,593 cases of which 28 are active.

Goleta confirmed 14 cases. It has a total of 2,259 cases and 26 cases still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 10 cases (1,580 total, 12 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, eight cases (1,614 total, 23 active); Isla Vista, seven cases (1,559 total, 11 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, six cases (1,422 total, 16 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, two cases (1,635 total, four active).

The geographic locations of seven daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 44 patients with COVID-19, 17 of which are in critical condition. Only eight COVID-19 patients are at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and five of those are in critical care.

