Santa Barbara County reports 187 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing the county’s total to 29,941 cases. Officials deem 1,083 of those cases still infectious.

Because of a change in CalREDIE, the system that reports COVID-19 statistics, the total recovered and active case counts were misreported Saturday.

Santa Barbara detected the most cases Sunday, at 35 daily cases. Its new total is 5,470 cases, and 216 of those are active.

A close second, Santa Maria reported 34 cases, which brings its total to 10,219 cases. Public Health considers 275 of those cases still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria confirmed 22 cases Sunday. Its new total is 1,194 cases, and 76 of those are active.

Lompoc also counted 22 cases and has a total of 3,141 cases. Of those, 148 are still infectious.

Other areas that reported daily cases are: Isla Vista, 18 cases (1,052 total, 61 active); Goleta, 16 cases (1,539 total, 56 active); Santa Ynez Valley, nine cases (867 total, 33 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, seven cases (1,145 total, 38 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six cases (1,019 total, 56 active); Orcutt, four cases (1,565 total, 48 active).

The geographic locations of 14 cases are pending.

The county’s hospitals are treating 132 COVID-19 patients, and 37 are in critical care. Of the county’s staffed ICU beds, 19.7% are available.

A total of 1,288 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

