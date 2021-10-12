Santa Barbara County reports 213 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Santa Barbara County reported a total of 213 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

And on Monday, the county reported one death.

The individual, who resided in Orcutt, was in the 70-plus age group and had underlying medical conditions. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

As of Monday, Santa Barbara County has seen a total of 509 deaths.

The county now has a total of 43,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 386 cases remain infectious.

Forty-three people are recovering in local hospitals. An additional 13 are in ICUs.

On a more positive note on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported there are no longer any active COVID-19 cases at the Main Jail. Among the 90 infected inmates, 89 have been recovered, and one was released.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Santa Barbara County Public Health and our Wellpath partners to safely care for the health of both our inmates and our staff,” Raquel Zick, the public information officer, said in a statement. “All staff who enter the Main Jail are tested daily, and our protocols for COVID-19 inmate intake and screening will remain in place.”

On Monday, the Public Health Department released its separate COVID-19 reports for Monday, Sunday and Saturday for countywide statistics.

Here’s how they broke down.

On Monday, the county reported 31 new COVID-19 cases.

Those cases included eight in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, six in Lompoc and neighboring Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills, and six in Santa Maria.

The other cases broke down to three in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two in Orcutt, two in Goleta, two in the Santa Ynez Valley and two in North County areas including Guadalupe.

The county’s report for Sunday involved 75 new cases.

That number included 26 in Santa Maria; 13 in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon; and nine in Lompoc and neighboring communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The rest of the cases consisted of six in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota; six in Orcutt; five in the Santa Ynez Valley; four in the South Coast area including Summerland, Carpinteria and unincorporated Montecito; two in Isla Vista and two in North County areas including Guadalupe.

The locations of two cases are pending.

Saturday’s report involved 107 new cases.

Those included 49 in Santa Maria and 14 in neighboring Orcutt; 11 in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon; 11 in Lompoc and neighboring Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village; seven in North County areas including Guadalupe; four in Goleta; two in Isla Vista, and two in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was reported in the Santa Ynez Valley, and three cases were seen in the South Coast areas including unincorporated Montecito.

The locations of three cases are pending.

email: dmason@newspress.com