Santa Barbara County reports 226 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department identified 226 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 27,754 cases. Of those, 1,685 are considered still infectious by health authorities.

Officials also reported six deaths, all in individuals 70 years of age or older. Four of the deceased had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Three of the deceased resided in Santa Maria. Two lived in the Santa Ynez Valley, and one is from Santa Barbara.

The county has now reported 285 COVID-related deaths.

Santa Maria detected the most cases Thursday with 68 new cases. A total of 9,583 cases have been confirmed in the city, and 463 are still infectious.

Lompoc confirmed 42 new cases and has a total of 2,873 cases. Public health officials consider 181 cases active in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara reported 34 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 5,010 cases. A total of 409 Santa Barbarans are still infectious.

Goleta reported 12 new cases Thursday. It has experienced a total of 1,432 COVID-19 cases, of which 119 are active.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria detected 10 cases. It has a new total of 1,051 cases, and 84 of those are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases Thursday: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, nine cases (919 total, 53 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, nine cases (809 total, 52 active); Orcutt, eight cases (1,475 total, 70 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, eight cases (1,077 total, 55 active); Isla Vista, seven cases (940 total, 93 active).

The geographic locations of 19 daily cases are pending.

Across the county, 193 patients are being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 51 are in the Intensive Care Unit. Just 12.8% of the county’s staffed ICU beds are available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 81 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and 21 of those are in the ICU. The hospital has 18 medical/surgical beds and nine intensive care beds available.

A total of 22 ventilators are in use at Cottage Hospital, and 11 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator. Some 81 ventilators are available.

