Santa Barbara County reports 232 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 232 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county now has a total of 28,567 detected COVID-19 cases of which 1,306 are still infectious.

The number of daily cases is 22% lower than the two-week average, and the active cases are 37% lower than their two-week average.

Sunday, Santa Barbara reported the most cases: 57. It has a new total of 5,172 cases and 285 active cases.

In second, Santa Maria identified 48 cases, increasing its total to 9,840. Public Health considers 354 of those cases active.

Isla Vista confirmed 23 new cases. It has a total of 980 cases, and 86 of those are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria detected 20 cases, bringing its total to 1,108 of which 87 are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases Sunday: Lompoc, 16 cases (2,965 total, 153 active); Orcutt, 13 cases (1,511 total, 62 active); Goleta, 10 cases (1,463 total, 69 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, seven cases (829 total, 40 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, six cases (953 total, 48 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, five cases (1103 total, 42 active).

The geographic locations of 27 daily cases are pending.

A total of 179 COVID-19 patients are being treated across the county’s hospitals. Of those, 48 are in critical care.

The county has 15.4% of its ICU beds available.

Cases have been confirmed in 1,236 of the county’s health care workers.

