Santa Barbara County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Vaccination appointments open for everyone 16 and older

Cottage Health’s drive-up vaccination clinic at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has 8,500 Pfizer first-dose appointments and 1,500 Pfizer second-dose appointments available this week.

Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the clinic, though those age 16 and 17 must bring a parent or legal guardian to consent to the vaccination.

Appointments must be made in advance at myturn.ca.gov.

MyTurn may tell registrants that appointments are available, but they should scroll down to the “other locations” option to find Cottage Health appointments.

As of Sunday, 21.1% of Santa Barbara County’s population are fully vaccinated, according to officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

It is unknown what proportion of a population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, and estimates over the last few months have ranged widely from 60-90%.

Public Health confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday. To reach the orange tier, the county must average less than 28 new COVID-19 cases each day for two weeks in a row.

Daily cases increased at the end of last week, partially because of a backlog in cases, extending Santa Barbara County’s red-tier status.

The county has a cumulative 33,727 cases, and 167 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara confirmed the most COVID-19 cases Monday, with seven new cases. It has a total of 6,306 cases. Santa Barbara has 46 active cases, which is the most active cases in any of the county’s areas.

Santa Maria detected four cases, increasing its total to 11,365 cases. Officials deem 33 cases still active in Santa Maria.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria reported three new cases. It has a cumulative 1,353 cases of which eight are active.

Goleta also recorded three cases. Its total is 1,762 cases, and 16 cases are still infectious.

Isla Vista confirmed two cases Monday, which brings its total to 1,285 cases of which 11 are active.

Lompoc also found two cases. It has a cumulative 3,607 cases, and 18 cases are still infectious in Lompoc.

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

There are 17 COVID-19 patients recovering in hospitals countywide, a 31% decrease compared to a two-week average. The number of hospitalized patients has been declining steadily since mid-February.

Of those patients, three are in critical care. Santa Barbara County had 27.6% of its ICU beds available Monday, a percentage impacted mostly by other emergencies.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating four COVID-19 patients, and one is in critical care and utilizing a ventilator.

A total of 90 adult ventilators and 12 neonatal ventilators remain available at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

