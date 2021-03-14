Santa Barbara County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Santa Barbara County continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, as health officials announced just 25 new cases on Saturday.

While the county has now reported nearly 32,600 cases, only 229 remain active, according to officials.

No additional deaths were reported Saturday, and the county’s death toll remains at 428.

Of the cases announced on Saturday, six were in the city of Santa Maria, which has now eclipsed 11,000 total cases, with 77 that remain active.

Five new cases were reported in Santa Barbara (6,108 total, 48 active), and four new cases were reported in Lompoc (3,418 total, 20 active).

Other daily totals from Saturday included: Unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, three new cases (1,249 total, nine active); city of Goleta, two new cases (1,701 total, 18 active); South County unincorporated area, including Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one new case (1,312 total, 11 active); and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one new case (1,131 total, 10 active).

No additional cases were reported in Isla Vista (six active), Santa Ynez Valley (eight active), Orcutt (15 active) or the federal prison complex in Lompoc (no active cases).

The geographic region of three cases was pending on Saturday.

A total of 39 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 15 in the Intensive Care Unit. The county’s ICU availability was 30.3% on Saturday.

— Mitchell White