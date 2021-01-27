Santa Barbara County reports 256 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 256 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 27,402 cases. Officials deem 2,063 of those cases still infectious.

Public Health also reported eight deaths. A total of 275 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded countywide.

Seven of the deceased were at least 70 years of age. One was between the ages of 50-69. Seven had underlying health conditions, and two were associated with an outbreak at a congregate care facility.

Four individuals resided in Santa Maria, two in Santa Barbara, one in Goleta and another in Lompoc.

Santa Maria recorded the most COVID-19 cases Tuesday, at 82. It has now experienced 9,475 cases, of which 571 are active.

Santa Barbara confirmed 47 cases, bringing its total to 4,943. Of those, 527 are currently infectious.

Lompoc counted 35 daily cases, and its new total is 2,823 of which 200 are active.

Orcutt reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which brings its total to 1,461 cases. Officials consider 90 cases infectious.

The South County area including the communities of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria confirmed 13 cases. It now has 1,035 total, and 104 active cases.

The following areas also reported daily COVID-19 cases: the Santa Ynez Valley, 12 cases (798 total, 68 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, 12 cases (1,063 total, 76 active); Goleta, 11 cases (1,424 total, 144 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, nine cases (908 total, 70 active); Isla Vista, eight cases (928 total, 93 active).

The geographic locations of 12 daily cases are pending.

A total of 1,151 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

Across the county, hospitals are treating 192 patients with COVID-19, of which 51 are in critical care. The county has 15.8% of staffed ICU beds available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 92 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and 26 are in critical care.

It is caring for a total of 226 adult acute care patients. All 181 medical/surgical beds are in use, and 45 of the hospital’s 50 ICU beds are occupied.

Across Cottage Health’s campuses, 168 bed/cot spaces and 142 acute care beds are on site for surge capacity. Of those, 90 beds have the appropriate equipment, and none have the staff members required.

There are 87 ventilators available, 75 of which are adult-sized. Just 11 COVID-19 patients are using a ventilator.

