Santa Barbara County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The decline in COVID-19 cases continued Monday with Santa Barbara County reporting 26 new cases.

Of those, the highest number, seven, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was seen in Isla Vista.

One case was reported in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of four cases were pending.

Forty-two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 11 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,435 cases, of which 391 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 649.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population, 67.7% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers, which are available at publichealthsbc.org.

