Santa Barbara County reports 290 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 290 new cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Sunday. The county has now seen a total of 18,230, of which 1,609 are active. No new deaths were recorded.

Officials did not report the geographic locations of the cases because of system maintenance. Local reports are scheduled to resume today.

A total of 352, or 56%, of the county’s hospital beds are in use; 136 are used for a COVID-19 patient. And 58, or 75%, of the county’s staffed ICU beds are occupied; of those, 39 are treating a COVID-19 patient.

The county has 37 ventilators in use — 29 for COVID — of the 168 total ventilators.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office reported additional COVID-19 cases in its main jail. A custody deputy, a non-sworn staff member and five inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Both employees were tested Dec. 31, asymptomatic and wore masks throughout their shifts.

Four inmates in a housing area and one in another showed COVID-19 symptoms Jan. 1 and tested positive. A total of 12 cases are active in the inmate population. Eight are housed in negative-pressure rooms while four are roomed together apart from the general population.

One inmate that had tested positive for COVID-19 was released from jail. The inmate population has had a total of 103 cases and one death.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com