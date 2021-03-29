Santa Barbara County reports 32 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county has a cumulative 33,077 cases of which 209 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most cases Sunday, with 10 new cases. It has a total of 11,149 cases, and 50 cases are active in Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara recorded eight new cases, increasing its total to 6,200 cases. Public Health deems 42 of those cases still infectious.

Both Lompoc and the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported five cases.

Lompoc has a cumulative 3,506 cases of which 44 are active. The unincorporated area has a total of 1,160 cases and 13 infectious cases.

Orcutt counted two cases Sunday, which brings its total to 1,748 cases and 16 active cases.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe found just one case. It has a total of 1,263 cases of which six are still infectious.

The geographic location of one daily case is pending.

A total of 33 COVID-19 patients are checked into the county’s hospitals, and 13 of those patients are in critical care.

Sunday, Santa Barbara County had 38.2% of its staffed ICU beds available.

