Santa Barbara County reports 325 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 325 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 25,405 of which 2,616 are active.

Public Health also reported seven deaths. Four of the deceased were at least 70 years of age, and three were between 50 and 69 years old. Six had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Two individuals lived in Santa Maria, and two resided in Lompoc. One of the deceased lived in Santa Barbara, another in Goleta and the last in the South County area including the areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria.

The city of Santa Maria had the most COVID-19 cases Wednesday, at 83. Its new case count is 8,858, of which 726 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara reported 80 new cases and has a new total of 4,465. Of those, 650 are active.

Lompoc counted 46 cases, increasing its total to 2,621. Some 288 cases are still infectious.

The following locations also confirmed daily cases: Goleta, 21 cases (1,291 total, 187 active); the South County area including the areas of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, 18 cases (948 total, 141 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 17 cases (847 total, 117 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 14 cases (739 total, 103 active); Orcutt, 13 cases (1,368 total, 103 active); the North County area including Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, eight cases (984 total, 74 active); Isla Vista, three cases (835 total, 80 active).

The geographic locations of 22 cases are pending.

Across Santa Barbara County, hospitals are treating 206 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 52 are in intensive care.

A total of 8.5% of the county’s ICU beds are available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating 85 patients with COVID symptoms, though only 77 are confirmed cases. Of those patients, 21 are in critical care, and 13.3% of ICU beds are available.

A total of 26 adult ventilators are in use, 15 by COVID patients, leaving 85 available.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office reported seven additional COVID-19 cases: two personnel and five inmates. Two inmates were positive upon intake and the other three were retested after being exposed to a COVID-positive inmate. The jail has a total of 159 cases, and 38 are active.

A total of 99 sheriff’s employees have contracted the virus, and 78 have recovered and returned to work.

