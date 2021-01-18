County reports 336 COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 336 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county’s total is now 24,481 cases. Of those cases, 2,568 are still infectious.

Santa Barbara confirmed the most COVID-19 cases at 85, increasing its total to 4,247. Public health officials deem 645 cases still infectious.

In second, Santa Maria reported 69 COVID-19 cases. Its new case count is 8,615, of which 711 are active.

Isla Vista counted 36 cases, bringing its total to 804 cases of which 67 are infectious. A close fourth, Goleta confirmed 35 cases. Its total is now 1,217 cases, and 163 are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Lompoc, 30 cases (2,497 total, 253 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, 17 cases (694 total, 102 active); the south county area containing Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria, 11 cases (904 total, 166 active); Orcutt, 11 cases (1336 total, 123 active); the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the City of Guadalupe, 10 cases (963 total, 74 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, nine cases (801 total, 96 active).

The geographic locations of 23 cases are pending.

A total of 902 health care workers have been infected.

A total of 195 COVID-19 cases are recovering in hospitals county-wide; 48 are being treated in intensive care. Of the county’s ICU beds, 16.9% are available.

