Santa Barbara County reports 34 COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the total number to 32,703 cases. Public Health considers 183 cases still infectious.

Santa Maria found the most cases Wednesday, with 15 cases. A total of 11,041 cases have been reported in Santa Maria, and 62 cases are active.

Lompoc detected eight cases, which brings its total to 3,432 cases. Of those, 19 cases are still infectious.

Santa Barbara confirmed six cases. Its new total is 6,135 cases, and 37 cases are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (974 total, eight active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,317 total, nine active); Goleta, one case (1,709 total, 12 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, one case (1,135 total, seven active).

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 42 patients with COVID-19, and 14 patients are in critical care.

The county had 25% of its staffed ICU beds available Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 21 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and nine are in critical care.

Of the nine patients in critical care, four are using ventilators. There are 87 adult and 13 neonatal ventilators available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital had 17.8% of its staffed ICU beds available Wednesday, and only one of its 174 medical-surgical beds was available.

A total of 1,377 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

