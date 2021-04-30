Santa Barbara County reports 38 COVID-19 cases, one death

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases — up 44% from a two-week average — and one death Thursday, increasing its total to 34,164 cases and 449 deaths.

A total of 157 COVID-19 cases are still infectious in Santa Barbara County.

The deceased was at least 70 years of age, had underlying health conditions and was associated with a congregate care site. The individual lived in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara reported nine new COVID-19 cases Thursday, which brings its total to 6,425 cases of which 31 are active.

Santa Maria counted seven cases. It has a total of 11,495 cases and 34 cases still infectious.

Lompoc recorded six cases, bumping its total 3,693 cases and 17 active cases.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe also found six cases. The area has a total of 1,293 cases and seven cases still infectious.

Goleta detected four cases, increasing its total to 1,803 cases of which 13 are active.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the Santa Ynez Valley both confirmed two new cases.

The unincorporated area has a total of 1,218 cases and eight active cases. The Santa Ynez Valley has a cumulative 1,023 cases and seven cases still infectious.

The geographic locations of two cases are pending.

A total of 15 COVID-19 patients are recovering in hospitals, and three patients are in critical care.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is up 25% from its two-week average.

