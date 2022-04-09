Santa Barbara County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

Both deaths were of individuals in the 70-plus age group, and both had underlying health conditions. The deaths were not associated with a congregate care facility. One individual resided in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the other resided in Lompoc.

Of the positive cases, the highest number, 13, was in Isla Vista, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, three cases were in Santa Maria and neighboring Orcutt had two cases.

Five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Six cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. One is recovering in an intensive care unit.

Santa Barbara County has now had a total of 85,639 cases, of which 196 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 677.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

