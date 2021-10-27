Santa Barbara County reports 51 COVID-19 cases, one death

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county has a cumulative 42,899 cases of which 343 are still infectious.

Public Health also recorded one COVID-19 death Tuesday. The deceased was between the ages of 50 and 69, had underlying medical conditions and resided in Santa Maria.

There have been 520 deaths in Santa Barbara County in which COVID-19 was the cause or a “significant condition” in the manner of death.

Santa Maria detected 22 new cases Tuesday. It has a total of 14,624 cases, and 134 cases are active.

Lompoc found seven cases, bringing its total to 5,234 cases and 35 active cases.

Orcutt confirmed six cases. It has a cumulative 2,712 COVID-19 cases of which 42 are still infectious.

The Santa Ynez Valley counted five new cases, increasing its total to 1,481 cases. There are 25 active cases in the valley.

The following areas also confirmed daily cases: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, two cases (1,671 total, 11 active); Santa Barbara, two cases (7,852 total, 29 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,688 total, 13 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two cases (1,640 total, 13 active).

The geographic locations of three daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 42 COVID-19 patients, 14 of whom are in critical care.

