Santa Barbara County reports 56 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Tuesday. The county has recorded a cumulative 43,136 cases and 511 deaths.

There are 406 COVID-19 cases still infectious in Santa Barbara County, according to Public Health’s data.

One of the deceased was at least 70 years of age and the other was between the ages of 50 and 69. One had underlying health conditions.

They resided in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Santa Maria detected the most COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 26 new cases. It has a total of 14,316 cases and 127 are active.

Lompoc reported five new cases, bringing its total to 5,141 cases of which 38 are active.

Santa Barbara, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota and Orcutt all confirmed four cases.

Santa Barbara has a total of 7,780 cases and 78 cases still infectious. The Goleta Valley and Gaviota have accumulated 1,652 cases of which 32 are active, and Orcutt has totaled 2,643 cases with 35 still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, three cases (2,278 total, 17 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (1,442 total, 19 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, two cases (1,608 total, 22 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,648 total, 13 active).

The geographic locations of five daily cases are pending.

There are 40 COVID-19 patients in hospitals countywide, and 16 of those patients are in critical care.

