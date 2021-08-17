Santa Barbara County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 71 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are currently 800 cases still infectious countywide, up 40% from a two-week average.

Public Health has recorded a cumulative 37,454 cases.

Santa Barbara reported 13 cases Monday, increasing its total to 7,022 cases. It has 139 cases still infectious.

Lompoc counted 12 new cases. It has a cumulative 4,299 cases of which 128 are active.

Santa Maria also found 12 cases, bringing its total to 12,267 cases. There are 205 active cases in Santa Maria.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota confirmed 10 cases. It has a cumulative 1,398 cases of which 40 are active.

The following areas also recorded daily cases: Santa Ynez Valley, six cases (1,219 total, 32 active); Orcutt, three cases (2,099 total, 90 active); Goleta, two cases (2,027 total, 48 active); Isla Vista, two cases (1,480 total, 28 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, one case (1,510 total, 24 active).

The geographic locations of 10 daily cases are pending.

There are 56 COVID-19 patients in the county, and 12 of those patients are in critical care.

