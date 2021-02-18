Santa Barbara County reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total to 31,067 cases. Officials deem 596 cases still infectious.

Public Health also reported five deaths, increasing the cumulative deaths to 381.

Four of the deceased were at least 70 years of age, and one was 50-69. All five had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Barbara detected the most COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 26 cases. It has a total of 5,718 cases, and 152 cases are active.

Santa Maria counted 14 cases, bringing its total to 10,506 cases of which 135 are still infectious.

Goleta confirmed nine cases. It has 1,612 total cases, and 39 are active.

The following areas also reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday: the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, five cases (1,246 total, 19 active); Isla Vista, five cases (1,174 total, 37 active); Orcutt, five cases (1,626 total, 32 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases (1,056 total, 19 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, three cases (912 total, 27 active); Lompoc, two cases (3,258 total, 80 active).

The geographic locations of six daily cases are pending.

Across Santa Barbara County, 104 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, and 22 are in critical care. The county has 38.2% of its staffed ICU beds available.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 42 patients in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms, and seven are in critical care.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has 19 medical-surgical beds available, 11 ICU beds and 96 ventilators available.

Two inmates at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s jail and one staff member have contracted COVID-19. A total of 114 Sheriff’s Department employees have contracted the virus, and 106 have recovered and returned to work.

There are 27 active cases in the county jail.

