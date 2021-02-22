Santa Barbara County reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa County Public Health Department confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county has a total of 31,518 cases, and 502 of those are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected 27 cases, increasing its total to 10,638 cases. Officials deem 144 of those cases active.

Lompoc counted 14 new cases Sunday. Its new total is 3,293 cases, and 39 of those are still infectious.

Santa Barbara confirmed 13 COVID-19 cases, which brings its total to 5,835 cases of which 141 are active.

Isla Vista had nine new cases Sunday. It has a total of 1,195 cases, and 23 are still infectious.

The following areas also daily cases: Orcutt, eight cases (1,649 total, 28 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, six cases (931 total, 22 active); Goleta, four cases (1,637 total, 33 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,074 total, 17 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,264 total, 17 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,219 total, 14 active).

The geographic locations of two of Sunday’s cases are pending.

A total of 83 COVID-19-positive patients are in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and 19 of those are in critical care. The county has 32.9% of its staffed ICU beds available.

As of Sunday, 1,327 health care workers have contracted COVID-19.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com