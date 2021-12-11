Santa Barbara County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 46, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, seven cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nine cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

One case was in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were in Goleta.

The location of four cases was pending.

Thirty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 46,454 cases, of which 478 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 554.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 67.5% of the eligible five-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in the city of Santa Barbara: 75.2%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 63.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

