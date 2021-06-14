Santa Barbara County reports five COVID-19 cases

Officials at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed five new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county has a two-week average of six cases per day.

A cumulative 34,577 cases have been recorded, and 32 cases are still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria detected one case Sunday. It has a total of 1,408 cases, and two cases are active.

Isla Vista also found one case, bumping its total to 1,329 cases. Sunday’s case is the only active case in Isla Vista.

The unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported one case, which is the only case still infectious in the area. There have been 1,231 cases detected in the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Lompoc also confirmed one case, increasing its total to 3,839 cases of which five are still infectious.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe detected a case. The area has 1,302 total cases and three active cases.

There are eight patients with COVID-19 recovering in Santa Barbara County hospitals, and two COVID-19 patients are in critical care.

— Annelise Hanshaw