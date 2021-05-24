Santa Barbara County reports four COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected just four COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decrease of 59% compared to a two-week average. The county has 49 cases still infectious, down 30% from its two-week average.

Public Health has recorded a total of 34,443 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 11 patients with COVID-19 are recovering in the county’s hospitals, and three of those patients are in critical care.

Orcutt reported two of Sunday’s cases. It has a cumulative 1,845 cases, and eight cases are active.

Santa Barbara confirmed one case, bumping its total to 6,482 cases of which seven are still infectious.

Lompoc also detected one case. It has a total of 3,829 cases, and seven are active.

— Annelise Hanshaw