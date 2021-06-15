Santa Barbara County reports no new COVID-19 cases

State deepens vaccination incentive program

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected no new COVID-19 cases Monday — an occurrence unseen since May 2020.

Additionally, no new deaths were recorded.

The news is welcome, especially as the state reopens today, but the battle isn’t over.

Public Health also reported 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, a 36% increase from the two-week average. And four patients are in critical care.

There are 31 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new vaccination incentive Monday: “California Dream Vacations.”

Vaccinated Californians are automatically entered to win, and six winners will be selected July 1.

The destinations up for grabs include: San Diego, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Francisco. Two winners will be awarded San Diego vacation packages.

The trip includes multi-night hotel stays, food and entertainment for up to four people as well as $2,000 to cover other expenses.

Full details are at visitcalifornia.com/dreamvacations.

Today, businesses are participating in the governor’s “Vax for the Win” campaign with their own incentives for vaccinated Californians.

Taco Bell is giving a free Doritos Locos taco to customers who show proof of vaccination today. Chipotle offers free queso blanco today with the purchase of an entree.

The Los Angeles Clippers online store is giving 15% through Sunday with the promo code VAX15.

The Golden State Warriors have a 20% off promotion in store through Sunday for vaccinated individuals, and the Team LA store at Staples Center is offering 15% off through Sunday.

