Santa Barbara County reports three COVID-19 cases

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft began offering free or discounted rides to and from vaccine appointments Monday in a partnership with the White House. The promotion will run until July 4, the date President Joe Biden hopes 70% are vaccinated by.

Uber offers $25 off four rides (a round trip for each dose). Users tap “vaccine” in the Uber app, supply their vaccination site zip code and provider location to access their free or discounted trip.

Lyft will provide two $15 coupon codes to users via its website at lyft.com/vaccine-access.

Both companies charge driver tips and any fees over the $25 or $15 discount to the user’s credit card.

There is a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3:30 to 7 p.m. today through Thursday at Santa Barbara High School, located at 700 E Anapamu St.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine, so anyone 12 and older can participate. Those under 18 years of age must have a parent present or a completed consent form (available at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine) and proof of age.

Participants can walk in or schedule an appointment at myturn.ca.gov.

As of Sunday, 42.5% of Santa Barbara County residents are fully vaccinated, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health.

Officials detected just three new COVID-19 cases Monday, and the number of active cases in the county is down to 45 cases.

Public Health has recorded a cumulative 34,446 COVID-19 cases countywide.

There are 12 patients with COVID-19 recovering in the county’s hospitals, and three of those patients are in critical condition.

Santa Maria reported two of Monday’s cases, increasing its total to 11,578 COVID-19 cases of which 13 cases are still infectious.

Lompoc confirmed one case. It has a cumulative 3,830 cases, and seven cases are active.

The county has not recorded a death since April 30.

