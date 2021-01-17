Santa Barbara County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 612 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 231.

All three decedents were 70 or older. Two had underlying health conditions and lived in Santa Maria, and one was from the city of Santa Barbara. None of the deaths were associated with outbreaks at a congregate facility, officials said.

Some 612 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 24,149. Of those, 2,811 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 8,547. Of those, 858 remain active.

The city of Santa Barbara reported 113 new cases, and now has 4,163 total cases, including 659 that remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported 51 new cases. The city now has 2,467 total cases, 273 of which remain active.

Other totals from Saturday included: Orcutt, 36 new cases (1,325 total, 161 active); South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and city of Carpinteria, 34 new cases (894 total, 183 active); city of Goleta, 32 new cases (1,182 total, 164 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 27 new cases (792 total, 102 active); Santa Ynez Valley, 24 new cases (677 total, 103 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe, 23 new cases (954 total, 78 active); and Isla Vista, seven new cases (768 total, 39 active).

No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc. The geographic region of 73 cases was pending as of Saturday.

A total of 196 people are recovering at local hospitals, including 48 who are in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of Saturday, Santa Barbara County’s ICU availability was at 5.9%. The Southern California region’s ICU availability remains at 0%.

The public health department issued an update on its vaccination efforts on Saturday, estimating that more than 32,000 residents qualify for the first vaccine tiers, which includes health care workers, first responders, those at a higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness or death, and those 75 or older.

To streamline and target Santa Barbara County vaccine-specific information, the department created a new email subscriber list. Subscribers to the list will only receive ongoing information about vaccinations, including timing of groups eligible to receive the vaccination, locations, providers and appointment availability. To sign up, visit https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1937902/1753150/.

