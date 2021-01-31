Santa Barbara County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths, 192 new cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Both decedents were over the age of 70 and had underlying medical conditions. Neither death was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility. One resided in the city of Santa Barbara, and the other in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota. The county has now reported 291 COVID-related deaths.

The county also reported 192 additional cases, bringing its total to 28,338. Of those, 1,491 remain active.

The city of Santa Maria reported 62 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 9,793. Of those, 453 remain active.

The city of Lompoc reported 24 new cases and has now reported 2,949 total cases, including 184 that are considered still infectious.

Twenty-three new cases were reported in the city of Santa Barbara, bringing its total to 5,116. Some 308 cases are still active.

The South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria reported 15 new cases and has now reported 1,088 total cases, including 84 that remain active.

Other daily case numbers from Saturday included: Isla Vista, 13 new casse (957 total, 76 active); unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, eight new cases (947 total, 55 active); Orcutt, eight new cases (1,498 total, 68 active); unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, eight new cases (1,098 total, 54 active); Santa Ynez Valley, five new cases (822 total, 43 active); and city of Goleta, four new cases (1,453 total, 85 active).

No new cases were reported in the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The geographic region of 22 cases was pending as of Saturday.

A total of 182 people are receiving treatment at local hospitals, including 41 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Santa Barbara County’s ICU availability was 20.5% as of Saturday.

