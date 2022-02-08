Santa Barbara County reports weekend COVID-19 numbers

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not provide COVID-19 numbers for Monday. Case numbers for the weekend are as follows:

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 474 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 175, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 38 cases.

Elsewhere, 84 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Fifty-two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Thirty-two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Twenty cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 11 cases.

Sixteen cases were in Goleta.

Fourteen cases were in unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifteen cases were in the South county unincorporated area including communities of Montecito, Summerland and the City of Carpinteria.

Two cases are in the federal prison in Lompoc.

The location of 15 cases are pending.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 118 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 32, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 12 cases.

Elsewhere, 11 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Eleven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Sixteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Eight cases were in Goleta.

Five cases were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Four cases were in the South County area including the communities of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria

The location of eight cases are pending.

One hundred and two patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 17 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 81,073 cases, of which 2,055 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 619.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.0% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.8% is fully vaccinated.

