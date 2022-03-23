Santa Barbara County scaling down mobile COVID vaccine program

After March, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination program will be scaling back a bit.

The program, which the county health department said has already vaccinated nearly 30,000 people, will continue to operate in a limited capacity with local community partners through at least June.

“The success of the Mobile Vaccine Program is a testament to the power and collaboration with community partners. Ensuring vaccine access is not a barrier for our residents has been at the heart of the program,” Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county’s public health director, said. “With over 360 vaccine clinics hosted in nearly every region of the county, including New Cuyama, the Mobile Vaccine Team has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for community members to receive the vital protection of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

About 72.1% of the county’s eligible population (those who are at least 5 years old) are fully vaccinated, according to data from the county health department. More than 783,000 doses have been administered.

Individuals can find out more about COVID vaccines, including where to receive one, at: https://www.vaccines.gov/.

