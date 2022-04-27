Santa Barbara County schools recognized for innovation

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Cold Spring Elementary School is among three Santa Barbara County schools to receive awards from California for innovative practices.

Three Santa Barbara County schools have been recognized by California for innovative practices during the 2020-2021 school year.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond unveiled the winners of the new California Pivotal Practice Award Program Tuesday, honoring 727 schools and 121 school districts.

The award went to Franklin Elementary in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Santa Ynez Elementary in the College School District and Cold Spring Elementary in the Cold Spring School District in Montecito.

“As a district, we are incredibly proud that we’ve received such a distinguished honor from the state. Our focus on student outcomes is central to all that we do and it’s nice to be recognized for that work,” SBUSD said in a statement to the News-Press. “We are incredibly proud of Principal Casie Killgore and her team at Franklin Elementary, as innovation is at the core of everything they do. The recognition is well-deserved.”

The awards focused on four target areas: distribution of technology, nutrition services, social-emotional well-being of students and student engagement.

“To be honored when it comes to categories such as student engagement, distribution of technology, nutrition services and social-emotional well-being of students tells us that we are headed in the right direction, and (we) look forward to continuing the work,” SBUSD said.

The California Department of Public Education said it worked with education association partners to create the CAPP awards to honor schools and districts during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult to collect statewide assessment data.

“I’m incredibly proud of these schools and districts for their creativity, dedication and innovation in the face of adversity,” Superintendent Thurmond said. “These schools led incredible efforts to engage students, distribute technology, provide meals and support the social and emotional well-being of students during an incredibly difficult time for schools and families.”

The full list of the honorees can be found here: cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/pp/awardeeschools2022.asp.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com