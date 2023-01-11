Santa Barbara County schools reopen

SANTA BARBARA — Schools throughout the Santa Barbara Unified School District and other districts in Santa Barbara County will reopen today.

SBUSD recognizes that even though the shelter-in-place has been lifted, some people may still experience delays traveling to school or work. If you are still being impacted by the remnants of the storm, the district asks that you reach out for help.

If you have been displaced due to the storm and are in temporary housing, email askthesuperintendent@sbunified.org, and the district will connect you with resources.

SBUSD asks that you drive your child to school if you are able because buses may be late or unavailable.

The district reminds people to follow all safety orders from Emergency Personnel and check their Parentsquare, emails or other forms of communication for updates.

