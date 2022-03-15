Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown seeks fifth term

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Sheriff Bill Brown

Sheriff Bill Brown has made it official. He filed to run for re-election and seek a fifth term.

Sheriff Brown was first elected on Nov. 7, 2006.

Sheriff Brown is running against Lt. Juan Camarena, who oversees the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and SWAT Team, in the June 7 primary. The deadline to file in the race was Friday.

Sheriff Brown has been endorsed by people such as Santa Barbara Interim Police Chief Bernard Melekian.

Chief Melekian praised the sheriff’s work in opening the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, which the chief said reflects the sheriff’s efforts to bring compassion and humanity to the inmates in his care.

In his endorsement at billbrownforsheriff.com, Chief Melekian also praised the sheriff for his integrity and professionalism. The website has more than 1,000 endorsements for the sheriff.

In announcing his candidacy last August, Lt. Camarena said that if elected, he would focus on the community, vision and accountability. He said he would try to bridge the communications gap between the community and law enforcement.

Lt. Camarena has served for 23 years at the Sheriff’s Office.

