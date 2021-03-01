Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office seeking grant funding

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking grant funding to provide increased patrolling and enforcement of areas where illegal off-road vehicles are being used.

The sheriff’s office has received a number of complaints about individuals on ATVs primarily in the Santa Ynez riverbed and surrounding areas bordering Lompoc who are damaging private property and the environment. They are also allegedly violating a number of other state and county ordinances.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has applied to the California Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle grant program. The preliminary application was submitted on Feb. 24. As part of the multi-step application process, there is an opportunity for public comment and feedback before the final application, which is due on May 3. Starting March 2 and running through April 1, the public can view the on-line grant application and submit comments.

— Gerry Fall