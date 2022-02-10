Santa Barbara County to lift mask mandate

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso

Santa Barbara County will end its indoor mask mandate, effective Wednesday, for vaccinated individuals.

The Public Health Department announced that it decided to match the policies of the state, which is ending the California-wide indoor mask mandate on Wednesday as well.

“Local guidance will defer to state guidance for use of face coverings,” the county Public Health Department announced Thursday.

Masks will still be required in public transit, indoors at K-12 schools, childcare, shelters, healthcare settings, correctional facilities and other care facilities

While the county is recommending masks in indoor public settings, it won’t require them for vaccinated individuals. Masks will be required of unvaccinated people in indoor public settings, according to the health department.

“Vaccination, including receiving a booster, and testing will continue to diminish the spread of this virus, especially as we continue to move past the surge caused by the omicron variant,” Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county public health director, said in a statement.



