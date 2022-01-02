Santa Barbara County welcomes first baby of 2022

Mateo Bolanos became the first baby of the new year at 12:39 a.m.

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara County’s first baby of the year was Mateo Bolanos, born at 12:39 a.m. to parents Maria Cortes Vargas and Martin Bolanos.

Just after the ringing in the New Year, Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed Mateo Bolanos, the first baby of 2022 born in Santa Barbara County.

Mateo was born to Maria Cortes Vargas and Martin Bolanos. He was born just after midnight at 12:39 a.m. weighing five pounds, three ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long. Mateo comes into the world with an eight year old brother.

“We are very happy and grateful that everything turned out well and that the baby is healthy,” said Ms. Cortes Vargas.

Nurses at Marian’s Family Birthing Center gifted the family with a basket filled with goodies and essentials for their new bundle of joy.

The mother and baby are healthy and recovering at Marian.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com