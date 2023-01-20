Santa Barbara County won’t appeal ruling in favor of equestrians

Santa Barbara County has decided not to appeal Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle’s ruling against the county over Live Oak Trail.

This topic is now set to go back to the county Board of Supervisors in a closed session.

In December, Judge Anderle ruled that the county violated environmental law review in efforts to expand the use of the Live Oak trail, beyond exclusive equestrian use. His ruling means the county can’t expand use of the trail to bicyclists, joggers, hikers or pedestrians.

And under Judge Anderele’s ruling, the equestrians who sued Santa Barbara County over the trail were awarded $300,000 in legal fees.

“We are pleased with the county’s decision not to appeal Judge Anderle’s ruling,” Kathy Rosenthal, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Riders, told the News-Press in an email this week.

“The ruling will go a long way to ensure that proper CEQA review is completed and ensures the public’s right to participate in future County trail planning and construction,” she said. “The public deserves the opportunity to contribute to developing and determining appropriate use on public trails, and to find the balance with environmental, land use and local community and neighborhood concerns.”

