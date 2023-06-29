Santa Barbara Courthouse arch cleaned

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Great Arch of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse was cleaned of stains caused by biological growth and pollution. The project cleaned the exterior of the arch on the Courthouse Sunken Garden side as well as the interior of the structure.

Dark biological growth and pollution was cleaned off the Sunken Garden side of the Great Arch of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The project was completed on time and on budget. The rich golden hue of the sandstone is once again exposed after it had been degraded by the stains. The interior walls were also cleaned and the original wrought iron grilles and ornamentation on the windows were painted.

“The results of the surface treatment are extraordinary,” said Angelique Davis, Board President of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation. “It’s amazing to once again see the sandstone as it appeared almost 100 years ago.”

The work, which started in April, was done by specialty conservators experienced with historic structures consistent with the Department of the Interior’s Standards for a National Historic Landmark.

For more information or donate for future restorations visit www.sbclf.org.

– Liam Hibbert