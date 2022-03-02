Santa Barbara Earth Day back in person

Santa Barbara Earth Day will take place in person for the first time since 2019.

The Community Environmental Council will host free daytime programming from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. An evening concert, which is a separate event, will start at 7 p.m.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry.

The event, in and around the Arlington Theatre, will feature a variety of activities, a Green Car Show, almost 30 interactive climate action booths, inspirational speakers, art contests and more.

A major highlight will be the annual Climate Leadership Summit, set for 3 p.m. April 23. Eric Cardenas, CEO of LOACOM, will act as the program’s emcee and co-facilitate the Climate Leadership Summit with Sigrid Wright, CEO of the Community Environmental Council.

“In the two years since we were able to last gather in person for our annual Earth Day festival, the climate crisis has accelerated,” Ms. Wright said in a news release. “The Central Coast community has endured significant environmental challenges — and the need to collaborate and recommit to finding a better way forward is urgent. By designing a Climate Leadership Summit within the festival, we’re providing a platform for climate activists and social change agents to accelerate progress.”

Kathi King, Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Director, added, “We are thrilled to provide a venue where we can come together in person and celebrate amazing artists, youth activists and community efforts. This kind of cross-pollination is essential for collective action.”

For more information, go to sbearthday.org.

