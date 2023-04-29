Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival ready to wow the community

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Printed schedules were up Friday ahead of this weekend’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park.

The Community Environmental Council and its longtime partner, CarpEvents, are ready to bring the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival back to the community today and Sunday.

The two-day event will take place at Alameda Park near downtown Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara has been widely known as the birthplace of Earth Day ever since the oil spill off the city’s coast in 1969.

Since the tragedy, community members have gathered each year to celebrate the earth and find new ways to save the environment.

This year, the festival will host hundreds of exhibits and booths all honoring the sustainability efforts that the Santa Barbara community has provided. Some of these are businesses selling sustainable products, thrift stores, yoga instruction, green energy presentations and more.

This canopy will provide shade for the Earth Day event’s beer garden.

A highlight of the weekend is the Green Car Show. This show is the longest-running public environmentally focused car show in the United States. The show will feature a variety of electric vehicles that are in production around the world.

There will be lots of live music and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. Heads All Happy Hour, Spencer the Gardner and The Last Decade are among the performers.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara Earth Day will host Jane Fonda as the speaker Sunday on its main stage. She will also present the CEC’s Environmental Hero Awards to two individuals in the community who have made an outstanding impact on the fight on climate change.

Alongside the speakers and entertainers, there will be many food and drink options to explore. So you can grab a slice of pizza from Hi-Fi Pizza Pi or veggie-based sandwiches from Sassafrass.

Local favorite McConnell’s Ice Cream will be selling all of its best flavors.

For the adults, there will be a beer and wine garden with local vineyards and breweries in attendance.

For more information, visit sbearthday.org.

