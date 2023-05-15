Santa Barbara Education Foundation brings hope to students by raising $110,000

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation hosted the Hope Awards on May 5 to celebrate individuals and programs supporting students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The annual event raised more than $110,000 in funding for the foundation to continue making a positive impact on SB Unified student outcomes.

More than $55,000 of the proceeds will go toward teacher grants, which fund the purchase of much-needed, project-based supplies and tools and encourage the development of creative and innovative teaching in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

A performance by the La Colina Junior High School Advanced Band kicked off the festivities, and culinary arts students from Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools served a variety of salads, savory treats and desserts. High school students Kavya Suresh and Isa Mireles served as the evening’s emcees. More than 150 attended the 2023 Hope Awards event, which was held again this year at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

It also honored Abe Jahadhmy, former San Marcos High School athletic director, and state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, for their work on behalf of local students.

Mr. Jahadhmy, who has been a coach and educator in the community for more than 35 years, began working with local youth at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club in 1975. After earning his credential, he began teaching and coaching at San Marcos High School. In 2004, he became the athletic director for SMHS, where he continued to help guide student-athletes until his recent retirement.

“There is nothing I’m more proud of in my life than being able to influence youth that I worked with to give back to the community. Whether it’s financially, volunteering or being there to have empathy for people that need support, that’s the most important thing that I could have given,” said Mr. Jahadhmy when accepting the award.

Sen. Limón, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, has always prioritized education and has worked continuously to serve her community as an educator, leader and advocate.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “I am someone who had incredible teachers in our schools who believed in me, who pushed harder to ensure that I would succeed. I am someone who, at the core, has the belief that investment, human investment, yields community outcomes.”

She concluded by saying, “We don’t forget, ever, the teacher who made an impact on us. And that is what tonight is about, ensuring that we give the resources to those teachers.”

Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving over 12,500 students in 19 schools. For more information, visit santabarbaraeducation.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com