Santa Barbara Education Foundation gears up for Summer STEAM camps

COURTESY PHOTO

Hallie Silva is an art instructor for the printmaking and painting classes offered at the STEAM camp.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has opened registration for STEAM camps, an innovative science camp experience for incoming students in sixth through eighth grade.

The camps offer students the chance to explore the fields of robotics, coding, art and culinary through topic-specific sessions that will run June 14 through 18 and June 21 through 25.

In the “Portraits and Painting” camp, students will learn how to compose portraits, work with acrylic paint and explore color theory. Another art session, the “Printers Camp” will focus on creating stamps and block prints.

During the “Robotics Camp,” students will learn how to build state-of-the-art robots and learn basic coding principles to engage with their unique bots. The two sessions of “Robotics Camp” offer opportunities for both beginners and experienced students.

This year’s camp sessions also include two installments of “Cooking 101,” one of the foundation’s newest experiences. The first week of sessions is titled “Tour the Mediterranean,” where students will learn how to make dishes like pizza, pasta and hummus. Then, the second week of sessions is “Sweets Week,” which will teach dessert lovers how to satisfy their sweet tooth with delectable dishes.

For more information on the camps and to register, visit sbefoundation.org/sbef-summer-programs. Scholarships are available.

— Madison Hirneisen