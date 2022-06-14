Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 honors Students of the Month.

COURTESY PHOTO

The Elks Lodge of Santa Barbara has honored local high school students Annie Brown and Charles Fittipaldi as Students of the Month.



Elks Lodge No. 613 of Santa Barbara honored Annie Brown of San Marcos High School and Charles Fittipaldi of Bishop Garcia Diego High School as Students of the Month at its dinner meeting June 7.

Both are straight A students and members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholastic Federation. Both also have more than 300 hours of community service.

Anne is a well known karate black belt who has performed and also taught karate all over the south coast for 15 years, starting at the age of 4. She was also a member of the SMHS girls basketball team, won the basketball coaches award and has received numerous student instructor of the month awards.

After attending Santa Barbara City College, Annie plans to transfer to UCSB or Antioch University and become an elementary school teacher as well as continuing to teach karate.

Charles was a member of the Bishop High varsity basketball team, which won the CIF Championship and made it to the California statewide semifinals, the highest level in school history.

He was a member of STEAM Honor Society and the Science Cub with a nuclear fusion project. He is a St. Raphael’s Church Life Teen and an Eagle Scout. Charles will be attending the University of San Diego, majoring in chemistry.

