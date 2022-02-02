Santa Barbara ensign on duty

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail MASS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS ARTHUR ROSEN / U.S. NAVYEnsign Kellen E. Peddicord of Santa Barbara monitors surface contacts in the South China Sea from the combat information center as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations. Ensign Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Sheriff’s office welcomes new employees, congratulates promotees Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.