Santa Barbara ensign on duty

by News-Press Staff Report
MASS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS ARTHUR ROSEN / U.S. NAVY
Ensign Kellen E. Peddicord of Santa Barbara monitors surface contacts in the South China Sea from the combat information center as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations. Ensign Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release. 
