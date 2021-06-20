Santa Barbara Expo is back

SANTA BARBARA — After a year without traditional carnivals and fairs, Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is making a fun return with “Santa Barbara Rides Again” at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The fair, which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, will feature more than 30 carnival rides, food, live music and an outdoor beer garden.

The free event will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit earlwarren.com or call 805-687-0766.

— Madison Hirneisen