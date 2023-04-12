Santa Barbara Fair and Expo to arrive at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Earl Warren Showgrounds is hosting the 2023 Santa Barbara Fair and Expo April 26-30.

The theme this year is “Barrels of Fun.”

On opening night, the fair is hosting a “locals only” ticket price if you live anywhere from Carpinteria to Goleta. Admission will only be $5 for those residents.

One of the biggest features of the event is the many fun rides for all ages to enjoy. The Giant Wheel is designed to give you a perfect view of Santa Barbara. Other rides will be the Turbo Speed, Mega Flip and Midway Magic. There will also be smaller rides for children including the Wacky Worm, Puppy Roll, and the Crown Merry-go-round.

Some awe-inspiring acts will be performed by Frank Thurston, who will bring you juggling, magic and stilt walking, as well as an appearance by hypnotist James Kellogg Jr.

There will be Motocross shows in the arena that will feature Extreme Freestyle Motocross with X-Games Gold Medalist Adam Jones and friends.

You can also make a visit to the exhibits building. where a variety of artwork, crafts, projects, and demonstrations will be presented by residents.

Presale prices for admission and carnival rides are offered through April 25 at Earl Warren Showgrounds and at www.earlwarren.com.

For ticket prices, hours and more information, call 805-687-0766 or visit www.earlwarrren.com.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com