Santa Barbara fair welcomes entries

SANTA BARBARA — The 2022 Santa Barbara Fair and Expo is inviting participants of all ages and skill levels to showcase their creative works and collections at the event April 27 through May 1 at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

You can exhibit a project you started during the pandemic, a hobby you have had for years or a project you created for another use, such as a holiday centerpiece, special baked goods, a painting of your favorite subject or your children’s impressive school projects. Entries also can vary from written works to photography, arts, crafts, quilting, knitting or a collection.

This year’s theme is “Meet Me At the Fair,” a nostalgic recollection of a simpler time and an invitation to join this year’s fair.

“We are excited to present the full fair experience with thrilling carnival rides and games for adults and a separate children’s ride section, livestock, exhibits, live music and delicious fair food,” the fair said in a news release.

For entry forms, visit www.earlwarren.com or call 805-687-0766.

— Katherine Zehnder