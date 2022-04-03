Santa Barbara Fair wins awards

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Fair and Expo 2021 theme was “Santa Barbara Rides Again!”

And the Earl Warren Showgrounds event and its marketing rode its way to several awards in the “small fair category-under 50,000 attendance” at the Western Fairs Association’s annual convention and trade show.

First place was awarded to the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo for Overall Marketing Campaign, Single TV Ad and Single Radio Ad.

1.62 Creative Group, a local advertising agency, presided over the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo’s marketing campaign, media strategy, TV and radio concept and production, social media ad designs, graphic designs and press releases.

— Katherine Zehnder