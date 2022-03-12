Santa Barbara film festival concludes today

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival concludes today with movies at three State Street theaters: Metro 4, shown above; Fiesta 5; and the Arlington Theatre.

The first in-person Santa Barbara International Film Festival since 2020 wraps up today with various movies at State Street theaters and the closing night movie at the Arlington Theatre.

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” a documentary about the legendary singer, will screen at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. The film follows her as she rises above cultural, racial and gender barriers and becomes a voice fighting for humanitarian tributes.

The movie was directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner. The film features interviews with Burt Bacharach, Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Gladys Knight, President Bill Clinton and more.

Today’s programming also features 10-10-10 Student Competitions, with free admission to a screening of the 10 movies and a program featuring the student screenwriters and filmmakers. It takes place at 2 this afternoon at the Arlington Theatre.

And there will be a panel devoted to women in the film industry. It will take place at 11 a.m. at the Arlington and will include Jessica Kingdom, director of “Ascension”; Lynn Harris, producer of “King Richard”; Diane Warren, composer of the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do”; Amber Richards, production designer for “The Power of the Dog”; and Elizabeth Mirzaei, director of the Oscar-nominated short “Three Songs for Benazir.”

The moderator is Madelyn Hammond.

For more information, go to sbiff.org.

