Santa Barbara financial advisers honored

SANTA BARBARA — Lori Daffron and Antonia La Rocca, two UBS advisers from Santa Barbara, have been named to Forbes/SHOOK’s “Top Women Wealth Advisors” of 2022.

Ms. Daffron is a financial adviser operating in Santa Barbara.

For the past 29 years, she has provided financial guidance to her clients and their families. She takes a holistic approach to financial planning. She has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Southern California over the last four years.

Ms. La Rocca has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, having previously worked as a tax consultant for a major international accounting firm in Los Angeles.

— Katherine Zehnder